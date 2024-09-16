Rajinikanth celebrates Onam by dancing to ‘Vettaiyan’ song on the sets of ‘Coolie’

On the occasion of Onam, superstar Rajinikanth celebrated the festival on the sets of Coolie with an impromptu dance. The actor was seen dancing to the song ‘Manasilaayo’ from his upcoming film Vettaiyan.

In a video shared by Lyca Productions, the production house behind Vettaiyan, the veteran star is seen in the traditional Onam attire — a mundu and a shirt — on the sets of Coolie. Rajinikanth then breaks into a dance with the crew members of Coolie to the song ‘Manasilaayo’, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Deepthi Suresh, Yugendran Vasudevan combined with the AI-revived voice of Malaysia Vasudevan.

Composed by Anirudh, the song which also features Manju Warrier, has emerged as a huge hit after the makers released its lyrical version on September 09, 2024. In the candid video on the sets of Coolie, Rajinikanth is seen insisting director Lokesh Kanagaraj to join him for the dance.

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, is set to release on October 10, 2024. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh and Rana Daggubati.

ALSO READ:Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ averts clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie also has Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra and Sathyaraj in prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.