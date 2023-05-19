ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth announces Kapil Dev’s cameo in ‘Lal Salaam’

May 19, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, ‘Lal Salaam’ features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev in photos shared on their respective social media handles | Photo Credit: @rajinikanth/Twitter & @therealkapildev/Instagram

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that former Indian cricketer and the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev is playing a cameo in his daughter-filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam.

On Twitter, Rajinikanth shared a picture with Kapil and said, “It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji, who made India proud winning for the first time ever...Cricket World Cup (sic)“

Kapil took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture with the superstar. “An honour and privilege to be with the great man,” he wrote.

The news comes days after the makers of Lal Salaam released the first look of Rajinikanth, who will be seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai in the film.

Lal Salaam features actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. The film will have music by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, is well known for her directorial and Vai Raja Vai. Besides helming a documentary titled  Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers, Aishwarya also penned a book titled  Standing on An Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars. Earlier this year, she also announced  Oh Saathi Chal, her Bollywood directorial debut.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was last seen in Siva’s Annaatthe. His upcoming film is Jailer, directed by Nelson. Produced by Lyca Productions, Laal Salaam is slated for a release later this year in 2023.

