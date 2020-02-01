Rajinikanth and Nayanthara reunite for ‘Thalaivar 168’

After having acted with Rajinikanth in the recently-released Darbar, actor Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in his upcoming, yet-untitled flick with Siva. The makers announced the news on Twitter recently. According to reports, Nayanthara is said to be playing the leading lady. Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 168, as it is known, has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

D Imman, with whom Siva worked in Viswasam, has been brought in to compose the music. If reports are anything to go by, the movie is expected to release later this year.