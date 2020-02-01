Movies

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara reunite for ‘Thalaivar 168’

Nayantara and Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’

Nayantara and Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’  

more-in

The film has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori

After having acted with Rajinikanth in the recently-released Darbar, actor Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in his upcoming, yet-untitled flick with Siva. The makers announced the news on Twitter recently. According to reports, Nayanthara is said to be playing the leading lady. Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 168, as it is known, has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

D Imman, with whom Siva worked in Viswasam, has been brought in to compose the music. If reports are anything to go by, the movie is expected to release later this year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 6:03:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/rajinikanth-and-nayanthara-reunite-for-thalaivar-168/article30712633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY