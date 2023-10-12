ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan to attend Ind Vs Pak World Cup match

October 12, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Interestingly, both Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are soon reuniting after almost 32 years in ‘Thalaivar 170’

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan with Jay Shah, Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India | Photo Credit: @BCCI/Twitter

Actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 to catch the World Cup match between India and Pakistan. 

ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth reunite for TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Thalaivar 170’

The veteran actors were earlier presented with Golden Tickets by Jay Shah, Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also a recipient of the Golden Ticket. 

The invitees will reportedly also attend the musical ceremony before the match commences. The ceremony will begin at 12:40 pm and go on till 1:10 pm followed by the match that will start at 2:00 pm. 

Interestingly, both Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who had previously shared screen space in films like Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar, are soon reuniting after almost 32 years in director TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US