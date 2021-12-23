One minute, one song every day: Veena player Rajhesh Vaidhya’s hit series features snippets of film songs

Veena player Rajhesh Vaidhya, who recently completed 1,000 posts of his snappy musical series Do You Have A Minute, will soon debut as a film composer

“Do not play cinema songs. Play the keerthanais that you were taught first before attempting other things,” Rajhesh Vaidhya’s father used to tell him when he was a child, trying to master the nuances of the veena.

Whenever his father stepped out, a young Rajhesh would try playing a film number. “My first attempt was Ilaiyaraaja’s ‘Pani Vizhum’ (Ninaivellam Nithya). I was so obsessed with that tune that I would long for the few minutes when my dad was not around, to try and play that number,” beams Rajhesh, as he narrates this anecdote at his Ashok Nagar residence.

That fascination continues till date. Today, Rajhesh is the go-to veena player for leading music composers. Apart from his multiple live concerts in the December music season, he is currently thrilled about two things: completing a thousand episodes of his popular Do You Have A Minute series on social media, and turning music composer for a Tamil film.

The series kickstarted on March 24, 2019, when the musician thought about playing audience requests — in a short, snappy format. “In my live concerts, I used to take a lot of requests and this was planned as an extension of that. The plan was to film about 40-50 videos,” he reveals.

But the response was overwhelming. Requests for him to play both popular and underrated songs kept pouring in, and Rajhesh kept filming every day. He completed 1,000 posts recently with a fast rendition of ‘Vetri Kodi Kattu’ from Rajinikanth’s Padayappa.

The time that audiences had during lockdowns helped these short one-minute videos gain traction.

“The veena still holds sway among audiences,” he says, citing Anirudh’s recent Western-classical fusion ‘So Baby’ track from Doctor in which he played the instrument. Rajhesh has also played for Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja in their forthcoming film projects.

The year 2022 promises to be special for the musician, for he will soon debut as a composer in upcoming Tamil film, Shot Boot 3, directed by Arun Vaidyanathan. “It’ll be a happy kids-based film that hopes to spread a lot of love and positivity. My music will have a variety of genres, to suit the needs of the subject.”

Currently, Rajhesh has taken a short break from his Do You Have A Minute series, but promises to return in the New Year with more vigour and fresh songs. Apart from some new collaborations, Rajhesh is also working on a unique veena-based four-minute single. “It will not feature keyboards or percussion; whatever you hear will be the sound of the veena playing.”