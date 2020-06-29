Rajesh Touchriver announces making of multilingual film on ‘Cyanide’ Mohan

Now a cinema based on the teacher-turned-serial killer of 20 women ‘Cyanide’ Mohan is in the offing.

After Cyanide Mohan was sentenced to life in his last case on Wednesday last, the film maker Rajesh Touchriver made an announcement on making the film on Friday. Mr. Touchriver said that he will make the film ‘Cyanide’, a multilingual crime thriller.

The case of a 25-year-old woman was the last of the 20 cases in which Mohan was charged of murdering of women from Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts by making them consume cyanide. The local sessions court has sentenced him to death in five cases while he was sentenced to life in 10 cases.

“The script was ready six months ago. I wanted the trial of all the cases to be over. Hence I announced the project on Friday,” Mr. Touchriver told The Hindu over phone. The movie will be made in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu, he said.

Mr. Touchriver said his new film will be based on real life incidents. “The investigation officer (police officer) will be the lead actor of the movie that will reveal the way how the police officer unravelled the crime. Mohan will be a character in the film,” he said and added that he is presenting facts of investigation in a cinematic way by including fiction.

The film will be produced under the banner of Middle East Cinema Private Limited. Actors from Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada will be involved. It will be shot in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Goa, Hyderabad and Kasaragod.

“We have planned to start shooting after three months by getting permission from Karnataka and other state governments,” he said.

Mr. Touchriver has written the story and screenplay, while Sadat Sainuddin is the cinematographer. Music will be by George Joseph, while Shashi Kumar will be involved in editing. Gokul Das is the art director of the film, he said.