Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar and RJ Malishka join Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’ series

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star Rajesh Kumar, Rocket Boys actor KC Shankar and popular radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa have joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming series Freedom at Midnight, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Advani’s Emmay Entertainment has co-produced the political thriller, based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV.

Mendonsa will portray the role of political activist and poet Sarojini Naidu, whereas Kumar will be seen playing Liaquat Ali Khan, a close associate of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and Shankar as constitutional adviser V P Menon, a key contributor in integrating princely states into independent India.

According to the makers, Freedom At Midnight highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know it today.

The show stars Arif Zakaria as Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Jinnah’s sister Fatima, Jubilee star Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra of Scam 1992 fame as Mahatma Gandhi and popular TV actor Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Advani serves as the showrunner and director of Freedom at Midnight, which is adapted for screen by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

