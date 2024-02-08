ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Bawarchi’ to be remade, Anushree Mehta to helm the film

February 08, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

‘Bawarchi’ was originally directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee in 1972, featuring Rajesh Khanna Jaya Bachchan and Asrani

ANI

Rajesh Khanna in ‘Bawarchi’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna's iconic film Bawarchi is getting a remake. Filmmaker Anushree Mehta has come on board to direct the new version. Bawarchi was originally helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee in 1972. It featured Rajesh Khanna along with Jaya Bachchan and Asrani.

ALSO READ
Remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Koshish’ in the works

Interestingly, it was also a remake of Rabi Ghosh starrer 1966 Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti by Tapan Sinha. Excited about directing the film, Anushree said, "When my business partner Abir Sengupta (Jaadugar Films), Sameer Raj Sippy and I decided to join hands to produce these three iconic films, we were clear that we would leave no stone unturned in remaking them with utmost love and respect.

“During our discussion on Bawarchi, Abir and Sameer were of the opinion that I should be writing and directing the remake. They were convinced that I would be able to tell the story in a manner which would make them proud. We were in sync with our vision and I wholeheartedly agreed to come on board as the writer-director,” she added.

ALSO READ:The charisma of Rajesh Khanna

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The idea of retelling a film is to adapt it according to the current times and make it more relatable to the world we live in today--while keeping the soul and purpose of the original intact. Since Bawarchi itself was a remake of a Bengali film, Hrishida in his time recreated it and made it relatable to that era. My attempt is going to be with a similar intention, to retell the classic story of Bawarchi in a way that family audiences of all age groups can watch and enjoy the movie together. Casting of the film is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US