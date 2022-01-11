All in the family for ‘Shekar’

11 January 2022 12:12 IST

Rajasekhar and daughter Shivani to play on-screen father-daughter in the Telugu film ‘Shekar’, directed by Jeevitha Rajashekar

Actor Rajashekar and his elder daughter Shivani will be playing on-screen father and daughter in the forthcoming Telugu film Shekar, directed by Jeevitha Rajashekar. Shekar is Rajashekar’s 91st film.

Speaking about the film, Jeevitha states, “The scenes between Rajasekhar and Shivani are going to be a major attraction. They are natural and come across as their real-life selves.”

Post production work is on and the release date is likely to be announced soon. The film also stars Aathmeeya Rajan, Muskaan Kubchandhani, Abhinav Gomatam, Bharani Shankar, Ravi Varma and others.

The core team includes art director Sampath-Dutt, writer Lakshmi Bhupala, cinematographer Mallikarjun Naragani and music composer Anup Rubens.