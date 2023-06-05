ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasenan’s ‘Njanum Pinnoru Njanum’ first look released

June 05, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The film also features Joy Mathew, Indrans, Sudheer Karamana, and Jagadish

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Rajasenan’s ‘Njanum Pinnoru Njanum’ | Photo Credit: @indrans.actor/Facebook

Veteran director Rajasenan’s next film that he’s directing and starring as the lead is Njanum Pinnoru Njanum and the film’s first look was released recently.

ALSO READ
Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Jaffer Idukki’s ‘Chattuli’ first look out

The film also features Joy Mathew, Indrans, Sudheer Karamana, and Jagadish. Njanum Pinnoru Njanum, produced by Clapin Movie Makers Pvt Ltd, will have music by M Jayachandran with Ronnie Raphel handling the background score. Samlal P Thomas is in charge of cinematography with editing by V Sajan.

Rajasenan is known for directing multiple hits in the 90s like Kadinjool Kalyanam (1991), CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed (1994), Vardhakya Puranam (1994), Kadhanayakan (1997), The Car (1997), and Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam (1998).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US