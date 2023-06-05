Rajasenan’s ‘Njanum Pinnoru Njanum’ first look released

June 05, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Veteran director Rajasenan’s next film that he’s directing and starring as the lead is Njanum Pinnoru Njanum and the film’s first look was released recently.

The film also features Joy Mathew, Indrans, Sudheer Karamana, and Jagadish. Njanum Pinnoru Njanum, produced by Clapin Movie Makers Pvt Ltd, will have music by M Jayachandran with Ronnie Raphel handling the background score. Samlal P Thomas is in charge of cinematography with editing by V Sajan.

Rajasenan is known for directing multiple hits in the 90s like Kadinjool Kalyanam (1991), CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed (1994), Vardhakya Puranam (1994), Kadhanayakan (1997), The Car (1997), and Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam (1998).