Olivia Morris as Jennifer in ‘RRR’

Olivia Morris

HYDERABAD

29 January 2021 12:09 IST

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ team unveils the first look of Olivia Morris from the film

Not much is known about London-based Olivia Morris, a theatre artist and actor. She is credited to have featured in the television mini-series 7 Trails in 7 Days. Managing to keep the intrigue about her intact while unveiling her first look from S S Rajamouli’s new pan-Indian film RRR, the film’s team revealed very few details about her character.

Olivia plays a character named Jennifer, and is cast opposite NTR who plays Komaram Bheem in the period drama. NTR and the RRR team took to social media to wish Olivia on her birthday, January 29.

The film’s publicity has so far been centred on the leading men Ram Charan and NTR. The magnum opus scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

