‘RRR’ team refreshed, recharged and raring to go

S S Rajamouli’s team resumes filming NTR and Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’

‘Rested, recharged and raring to go’ is how S S Rajamouli’s team describes the elation of resuming filming the pan-Indian project, RRR. The fictional story set in the 1920s stars Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and several others.

The film’s shooting was progressing at a steady pace until March 2020 and the COVID-19 lockdown: “The world stopped. So did we. But now, it’s time to get back to work with double the grit,” reads a statement from the video released by the team on Tuesday morning. The video shows glimpses of one of the massive sets, the warehouse that stocks costumes for the actors and how the crew is getting back to work.

The video, with M M Keeravani’s upbeat background music, shows Rajamouli at the helm and stops just short of showing the lead actors during a shot. There will be more. The RRR team will unveil NTR’s look from the film on October 22.

In the last few weeks, several Telugu film units have resumed shooting with a minimal crew, following the safety protocols. However, RRR is the first big production to get back to work.