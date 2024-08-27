GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj Kapoor's iconic film 'Awara' to premiere in 4K at Toronto Film Festival 2024

Raj Kapoor’s iconic film ‘Awara’ with 4K restoration will be screened at TIFF 2024, which is also set to celebrate the filmmaker’s centenary

Published - August 27, 2024 01:05 pm IST

ANI
Raj Kapoor in ‘Awara’.

Raj Kapoor in ‘Awara’.

Raj Kapoor's iconic film Awara is set to return in a 4K restoration. The official account of the National Film Development Corporation announced the news. The world premiere of this restored classic will unfold at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, specifically within the esteemed TIFF Classics section.

Russia’s romance with Raj Kapoor lives on, 29 years after his death

The restoration effort has been spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India. The restoration project, part of the National Film Heritage Mission, boasts enhanced colour grading skillfully overseen by Kunal Kapoor.

Funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, this project underscores a celebration of Kapoor's centenary, which will be marked in December 2024. Movie enthusiasts will have the chance to experience Awara in 4K on September 13, 2024, at TIFF.

ALSO READ:Raj Kapoor: The life of a showman

Raj Kapoor, often hailed as one of the greatest icons in Indian cinema, left an indelible mark on the film industry through his remarkable career as an actor, director, and producer. Known as the "Showman of Indian Cinema," Kapoor's contributions to the world of film are both extensive and profound.

One of Kapoor's most celebrated films is Awara (1951), a quintessential example of his cinematic brilliance. Directed and produced by Kapoor himself, Awara follows the life of Raj, a young man who turns to crime after facing societal rejection and personal tragedies. The film features the popular song Awara Hoon, which captures the essence of the protagonist's troubled yet hopeful spirit.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.