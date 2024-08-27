Raj Kapoor's iconic film 'Awara' to premiere in 4K at Toronto Film Festival 2024

Raj Kapoor's iconic film Awara is set to return in a 4K restoration. The official account of the National Film Development Corporation announced the news. The world premiere of this restored classic will unfold at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, specifically within the esteemed TIFF Classics section.

The restoration effort has been spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India. The restoration project, part of the National Film Heritage Mission, boasts enhanced colour grading skillfully overseen by Kunal Kapoor.

Funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, this project underscores a celebration of Kapoor's centenary, which will be marked in December 2024. Movie enthusiasts will have the chance to experience Awara in 4K on September 13, 2024, at TIFF.

Raj Kapoor, often hailed as one of the greatest icons in Indian cinema, left an indelible mark on the film industry through his remarkable career as an actor, director, and producer. Known as the "Showman of Indian Cinema," Kapoor's contributions to the world of film are both extensive and profound.

One of Kapoor's most celebrated films is Awara (1951), a quintessential example of his cinematic brilliance. Directed and produced by Kapoor himself, Awara follows the life of Raj, a young man who turns to crime after facing societal rejection and personal tragedies. The film features the popular song Awara Hoon, which captures the essence of the protagonist's troubled yet hopeful spirit.