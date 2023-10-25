ADVERTISEMENT

Raj B Shetty’s ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ gets a release date

October 25, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Written and directed by Raj B Shetty, the relationship drama is produced by actor Ramya under the banner AppleBox Studios

The Hindu Bureau

Siri Ravikumar and Raj B Shetty in ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada film Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, written and directed by Raj B Shetty, has got a release date. The film will hit the screens on November 24. The movie is produced by actor Ramya under her banner AppleBox Studios.

Raj has acted in the film as the lead alongside Siri Ravikumar. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is a romantic drama shot in the picturesque locations across Ooty, Mysuru and Kudremukh. This is Raj’s third film as a director after Ondu Motteya Katheand Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. The actor was last seen in the intense action-drama Toby.

Rekha Kudligi, Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, JP Tuminadu, Sneha Sharma and Gopalkrishna Deshpande are the other members of the cast. Midhun Mukundan has composed the music for the film while Praveen Shriyan is the cinematographer.

