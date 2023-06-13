HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ gets a release date

Directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal, ‘Toby’ starring Raj B Shetty will hit the screens on August 25

June 13, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of the Kannada film ‘Toby’

A poster of the Kannada film ‘Toby’ | Photo Credit: Raj B Shetty/Instagram

Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ is touted to be a revenge drama. The film, directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal, who is Raj’s associate, will hit the screens on August 25. ‘Toby’ is produced by Lighter Buddha Films in association with Agastya Films.

ALSO READ
Meet the 3 Shettys changing Kannada cinema

Raj has written the script, and will star as the lead while Samyukta Hornad and Chaitra Achar are set to play prominent roles. Raj was last seen in his sophomore directorial Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, the gangster drama which also starred Rishab Shetty. The actor-director has a slew of releases lined up.

ALSO READ:Where are the writers in Kannada cinema?

Raj’s third film as a director, Swathi Muttina Male Haniye has been shot completely but there is no clarity on its release. The romantic drama, starring Raj and Siri Ravikumar, is produced by actor-politician Ramya under the banner Apple Box Production. Raj, at an event recently, told reporters that sound mixing of the film is pending, and the makers had initially decided for a direct-to-OTT film.

Apart from that, Raj will be seen in the Malayalam film Rudhiram along with Aparna Balamurali. The film is directed by Jisho Lone Antony. Midhun Mukundan will compose music for the film. Raj is also shooting for the Kannada film 45, the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya. The film is a multistarrer, with Shivarajkumar and Upendra set to key roles.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.