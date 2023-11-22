Raj B Shetty joins Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’

November 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty has joined the cast of Mammootty’s Turbo. The film, bankrolled by Mammotty’s production house Mammootty Kampany, is directed by Vysakh.

Vysakh has previously worked with Mammootty in Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Turbo is billed as an action drama. The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who made the thriller Anjaam Pathiraa. Turbo will be distributed by Wayfarer Films, the production house of Dulquer Salmaan.

Raj has already wrapped up another Malayalam film called Rudhiram. The film has Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead role while Jisho Lon Antony is the director. In Kannada, Raj’s third directorial film, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, will hit the screens on November 24. Produced by actor-politician Ramya under the banner Apple Box Studios, the film has Siri Ravikumar playing the female lead role.

