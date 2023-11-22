ADVERTISEMENT

Raj B Shetty joins Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’

November 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

‘Turbo’ is Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty’s second Malayalam film after ‘Rudhiram’

The Hindu Bureau

Turbo | Photo Credit: @MKampanyOffl/Twitter

Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty has joined the cast of Mammootty’s Turbo. The film, bankrolled by Mammotty’s production house Mammootty Kampany, is directed by Vysakh.

ALSO READ
Siri Ravikumar interview: On ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ and playing relatable characters

Vysakh has previously worked with Mammootty in Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Turbo is billed as an action drama. The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who made the thriller Anjaam Pathiraa. Turbo will be distributed by Wayfarer Films, the production house of Dulquer Salmaan.

ALSO READ:Mammootty announces new project ‘Turbo’, set to be directed by Vysakh

Raj has already wrapped up another Malayalam film called Rudhiram. The film has Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead role while Jisho Lon Antony is the director. In Kannada, Raj’s third directorial film, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, will hit the screens on November 24. Produced by actor-politician Ramya under the banner Apple Box Studios, the film has Siri Ravikumar playing the female lead role.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US