Rainn Wilson, Greta Thunberg to appear in docu-series on climate change

29 July 2020 15:47 IST

‘The Office’ star will be hosting the show titled ‘An Idiot’s Guide To Climate Change’

The Office alum Rainn Wilson will be hosting a docuseries “An Idiot’s Guide To Climate Change” with prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg set to make an appearance.

According to Deadline, the new show hails from Wilson’s Participant-backed content studio SoulPancake.

The docuseries, which will run on YouTube, will see the 54-year-old actor embark on a life-changing journey from an everyday, well-intentioned but uninformed liberal to strident climate activist.

Combining his wry, self-deprecating humour with genuine interest, the series brings viewers along the journey to learn what we need to do to protect our planet.

“Before our current devastating pandemic, I took a trip to Greenland with some climate scientists to explore that other devastating future pandemic — climate change,” Wilson said.

“I knew nothing about climate science and global warming, and I’d never seen a glacier before. The amazing, fun and terrifying journey seen in ’An Idiots Guide to Climate Change’ really opened my eyes. It was my idiotic way of exploring this extremely non-idiotic issue,” he added.

Besides Thunberg, the series will also feature prominent experts like astronomer and climate activist Saevar Helgi Bragason, arctic scientist Dr. David Hik, Lancaster University Professor of Sustainability Dr. Gail Whiteman, atmospheric scientist Dr. Jennifer Francis and Future Coalition Executive Director Katie Eder.