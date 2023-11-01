‘Rainbow Rishta’ trailer: Unscripted docuseries celebrates queer love and acceptance

November 01, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the trailer of Rainbow Rishta, an unscripted docuseries featuring six real-life love stories of a few members of the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

Directed by Jaydeep Sarkar along with story directors Hridaye A. Nagpal and Shubhra Chatterji, Rainbow Rishta highlights ‘real-life stories of queer love’ from different parts of India.

The series features among its cast features Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a doctor-turned-actor and trans woman; human rights lawyer and drag performer Aishwarya Ayushmaan; and gender activist Daniella Mendonca who identifies as an intersex person.

In addition, the stories of Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam are featured in the series.

Talking about the series, director Jaydeep Sarkar said in a statement, “Rainbow Rishta celebrates the most powerful emotion of all, love, in all its glory. I feel fortunate to be able to capture the real and unfiltered stories of these remarkable individuals who are living their lives with pride, and challenge societal norms with utmost courage and patience.”

Rainbow Rishta is a VICE Studios production and will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

