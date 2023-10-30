ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rainbow Rishta’: Prime Video’s queer docu-series to premiere on November 7

October 30, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The six-part docu-series follows six inspiring, heartwarming queer love stories and aims to celebrate love through the lens of a few members of the LGBTQIA+ community

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Rainbow Rishta’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video on Monday announced the premiere date of Rainbow Rishta, an upcoming docu-series that aims to celebrate love through the lens of a few members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The series, which follows six inspiring, heartwarming queer love stories, will premiere on the platform on November 7.

The series is set to feature stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar (who made her acting debut with Made in Heaven Season 2), Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

Directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A. Nagpal and Shubhra Chatterji, the series “will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community,” according to a press release from the streamer.

Rainbow Rishta is co-produced by VICE Studios Production, in their second collaboration with Prime Video following Cinema Marte Dum Tak.

