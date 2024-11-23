Raima Sen mourns demise of her father Bharat Dev Varma, pens emotional note

Actor Raima Sen paid emotional tributes to her father Bharat Dev Varma who passed away on November 19, 2024. On Friday, Raima took a stroll down memory lane and shared unseen pictures on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been,” she wrote. Celina Jaitley and Sanjay Kapoor paid their condolences in the comment section. Actor Moon Moon Sen’s husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away at his Kolkata residence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her grief. She wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of film star Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me, and I shall always treasure his memories.”

ALSO READ:‘I Want To Talk’ movie review: Abhishek Bachchan sells resilience in this self-help guide

Mamata also mentioned that Bharat Dev Varma appeared to be in good health. ”I have lost a well-wisher, a family member. I have lost someone my own.” Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1976.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.