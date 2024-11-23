 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Raima Sen mourns demise of her father Bharat Dev Varma, pens emotional note

Moon Moon Sen’s husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away on November 19, 2024

Published - November 23, 2024 11:17 am IST

ANI
Veteran actor Moon Moon Sen with her daughter and actor Raima Sen after her husband Bharat Dev Varma passed away, at her residence in Kolkata, on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

Veteran actor Moon Moon Sen with her daughter and actor Raima Sen after her husband Bharat Dev Varma passed away, at her residence in Kolkata, on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Raima Sen paid emotional tributes to her father Bharat Dev Varma who passed away on November 19, 2024. On Friday, Raima took a stroll down memory lane and shared unseen pictures on Instagram.

“Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been,” she wrote. Celina Jaitley and Sanjay Kapoor paid their condolences in the comment section. Actor Moon Moon Sen’s husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away at his Kolkata residence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her grief. She wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of film star Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me, and I shall always treasure his memories.”

Mamata also mentioned that Bharat Dev Varma appeared to be in good health. ”I have lost a well-wisher, a family member. I have lost someone my own.” Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1976.

Comments

