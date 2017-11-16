They’re chugging on

Railway Children, which won the Best Child Artiste Award for Manohar K at the 64th National Awards, is now selected for screening at the Panorama Section of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which opens on November 20. This is the only Kannada entry among 26 films from India to be screened at the festival.

The director of the film, Prithvi Konanur, is a film buff, with a diploma in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy. Railway Children explores the world through the eyes of Raju, a 12-year-old runaway. It describes how he gets trapped by the railway platform Mafia.

The film competed with a total of 178 films from various languages. An elated Prithvi says it was a “tough fight, as films which were made by renowned directors in the industry. I was apprehensive about the film making it to the Panorama. I was elated and felt honoured when I heard about the selection. The entire team is overwhelmed, as the film has been recognised as the best of cinemas produced last year in the country,” beams Prithvi.

The other films that were in the race were Ondu Motteya Kathe by Raj Shetty, Shuddhi by Adarsh Eshwarappa, and Dayavittu Gamanisi by Rohit Padaki and Uppina Kagada by B Suresh.

It is significant that alongside the Panorama selection, Railway Children has also been nominated for the International Council for Films, Television and Audio-visual communication (ICFT)-UNESCO Gandhi Medal Prize from the International Film section award. The film has also been screened at reputed film festivals in various parts of the world, including the US and Europe.

‘It is not right’ says Prithvi

Prithvi is upset with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for pulling out Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam film S Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Nude from the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). “It is not right to pull out the films after a 13-member jury for the IFFI Panorama section selected them. As far as my knowledge goes, this is the first time that films selected by a jury are being dropped. If Secretary I&B takes unilateral decision to remove selected film from screening, what is the need to have a jury?,” asked Prithvi.

However, he is satisfied with the filmmakers of both the films approaching the court to seek justice. “I hope both the film makers get justice,” he adds.

Jury members have also expressed their anger over the decision of the Directorate of Film Festivals and chairperson of the jury — Sujoy Ghosh — resigned in protest.

Noted filmmaker Suresh Heblikar, a member of the jury for the Panorama selection says, “I don’t understand the move of the Ministry to drop the films that have been chosen by the jury. Both films are distinct in their approach to their subjects. They are no obscene scenes in both films,” he observed. Minister for I&B Smriti Irani owes an explanation,” he adds.

However, so far it has not communicated anything to the jury members, why two important films have been dropped from the screening, says Heblikar, who views the move of the Ministry as a kind of moral policing on medium of expression.