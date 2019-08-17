How ‘All About My Mother’ changed Rahul Ravindran’s life forever

Actor Rahul Ravindran made his debut as a director with the Telugu film Chi La Sow (2018), for which he won the National Film Award for Original Screenplay. His second directorial venture Manmadhudu 2, starring Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh, is in theatres now. Here, he discusses four of his all-time favourite films.

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Paul Newman is my all-time favourite actor along with Mohanlal. I was in my early 20s when I caught on to Spike Lee’s films. I had watched 25th Hour a few times and in that, I noticed a poster of Cool Hand Luke and thought that if Spike Lee had chosen that film, it had to be special. That’s how I watched Cool Hand Luke, directed by Stuart Rosenberg, and since then, I must have seen it 40 times. Each time the film has spoken to me differently and emphatically. It is hands down my favourite film.

Aparajito (1956)

I watched Satyajit Ray’s Aparajito after watching Pather Panchali. I was in my mid-20s and by then, was sure that I wanted to make movies. I found Aparajito incredibly moving, especially the portion where the mother dies. It is a minimalistic film. I noticed how little the music was used, barring two or three portions. The shot divisions were also minimalistic and yet the emotions were raw and affecting.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

I used to attend Film Studies sessions by professor Mathew while studying in MICA. He gave me this DVD of the Japanese animated film, written and directed by Isao Takahata. At that time, I wouldn’t easily cry watching movies but this film (which begins in 1945, at the end of the Second World War) made me bawl. It is a tragic, sweet and moving portrayal and has the potential to break the viewer’s heart in a way it can never be mended again.

All About My Mother (1999)

Not many might put this film on their favourite list, but All About My Mother changed me forever as a person. I wasn’t someone who judged people, but this film made me even more non-judgemental and extremely liberal. It’s the story of a mother who has lost her son and ventures on a journey. Since she has already lost what is dearest to her, nothing else matters. She comes across people in different situations, including her former husband who is a transvestite, and doesn’t judge anyone. It’s a heart-warming, happy film.

(As told to Sangeetha Devi Dundoo)