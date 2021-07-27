Kannada filmmaker Ragu Shivamogga creates three untitled short films

27 July 2021 12:21 IST

The director says that he did not want to define the perception of the film for the audience with a title

We are familiar with ‘Untitled’ art works, but films? You read that right. Kannada film director Ragu Shivamogga has released three untitled short films based on COVID-19. The three-minute long films, were released last week on News First Kannada channel.

“Keeping the films untitled was deliberate. We did not want to give out the gist of the stories in the title. I felt titling the films was selfish as I would then be directing the audience gaze.”

The Churikatte director says the pandemic changed perspectives. “Fear was the dominant factor. People started thinking about themselves; everyone was uncertain about what the future held for them. That became an interesting aspect to explore with these short films.”

The films, Ragu says, talk about these behavioural changes. “In one story, a person has an excess of medicines for COVID-19 but refuses to part with them. This leads to a death. Fear and panic led many people, including me, to behave the way we did.”

Ragu is currently working on an anthology called Pentagon with five other Kannada film directors. The films, Ragu says, narrate stories heard and saw during the pandemic.”

Crediting Inspector LY Rajesh with the helping the films see the light of day, Ragu adds, “He works in cyber crime and is part of an NGO called Rajalanchana, which produced the films. The films were shot in two days, when the lockdown was lifted. Apart from PD Satish Chandra and Lokesh Achar, who are professional actors, all the cast are volunteers at the NGO.”

Hoping the films touch a chord, Ragu says, “We have learnt our lessons with the second wave and hope we are better prepared for the future. I also hope we have realised what is essential — more hospitals, medical assistance, health.”