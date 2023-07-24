Ragini Dwivedi joins the cast of Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’; film goes on floors

July 24, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

We had earlier reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is starring in a pan-India Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film called Vrushabha. It’s now known that the film has gone on floors.

Ragini Dwivedi has joined the cast of the film which already features names like Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan, and Srikanth Meka. Vrushabha will be Ragini’s second collaboration with Mohanlal after Kandahar.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha which is directed by Nanda Kishore.

Dubbed as a “high-octane father-son drama”, the film will be shot in Malayalam and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, AVS Studios said in a press release. The movie will hit the screens in 2024.

