ADVERTISEMENT

Ragini Dwivedi joins the cast of Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’; film goes on floors

July 24, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The film will be Ragini’s second collaboration with Mohanlal after ‘Kandahar’

The Hindu Bureau

Ragini Dwivedi | Photo Credit: @rraginidwivedi/Instagram

We had earlier reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is starring in a pan-India Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film called Vrushabha. It’s now known that the film has gone on floors.  

ALSO READ
Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan join Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, her father-actor Jeetendra, and Mohanlal | Photo Credit: @ektarkapoor/Instagram

Ragini Dwivedi has joined the cast of the film which already features names like Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan, and Srikanth Meka. Vrushabha will be Ragini’s second collaboration with Mohanlal after Kandahar.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha which is directed by Nanda Kishore.

Dubbed as a “high-octane father-son drama”, the film will be shot in Malayalam and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, AVS Studios said in a press release. The movie will hit the screens in 2024. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US