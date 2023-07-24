HamberMenu
Ragini Dwivedi joins the cast of Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’; film goes on floors

The film will be Ragini’s second collaboration with Mohanlal after ‘Kandahar’

July 24, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ragini Dwivedi

Ragini Dwivedi | Photo Credit: @rraginidwivedi/Instagram

We had earlier reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is starring in a pan-India Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film called Vrushabha. It’s now known that the film has gone on floors.  

ALSO READ
Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan join Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, her father-actor Jeetendra, and Mohanlal

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, her father-actor Jeetendra, and Mohanlal | Photo Credit: @ektarkapoor/Instagram

Ragini Dwivedi has joined the cast of the film which already features names like Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan, and Srikanth Meka. Vrushabha will be Ragini’s second collaboration with Mohanlal after Kandahar.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha which is directed by Nanda Kishore.

Dubbed as a “high-octane father-son drama”, the film will be shot in Malayalam and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, AVS Studios said in a press release. The movie will hit the screens in 2024. 

