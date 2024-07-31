‘Raghuthatha’ trailer: Keerthy Suresh challenges the status quo in anti-Hindi comedy

The first trailer for Raghuthatha, starring acclaimed actor Keerthy Suresh, has been released. The Tamil comedy-drama, set to premiere on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, showcases Suresh in a rebellious new role.

The trailer opens with Keerthy’s character defying the status quo, asserting that she cannot be coy or ladylike. It proceeds with various scenes highlighting her as a strong, independent woman standing up against societal norms. She plays a police cadet who challenges those questioning her choices, particularly regarding marriage. The trailer introduces other characters, but keeps the main conflict under wraps. It also appears to touch upon themes related to the anti-Hindi movement.

Raghuthatha marks the debut of Suman Kumar as a director. Known for his work on Hindi web series like Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs, Kumar’s transition to Tamil cinema is highly anticipated. The film is produced by Hombale Films, the banner behind the successful Kannada franchises KGF and Salaar, representing their entry into Tamil cinema.

The ensemble cast of Raghu Thatha includes names like MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshni, Jayakumar, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandran, Ismath Banu, Aadhira Pandilakshmi, Janaki, and Chu Khoy Sheng. The technical team boasts talents like cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy, who previously worked with Suresh on Saani Kaayidham, and music composer Sean Roldan.

As its release approaches, Raghuthatha is set to compete at the box office with Thangalaan and Demonte Colony.

