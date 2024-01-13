ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raghuthatha’ teaser: Keerthy Suresh fights against Hindi imposition in this quirky comedy drama

January 13, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The film also stars MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, and Ravindra Vijay

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Raghuthatha’  | Photo Credit: @HombaleFilms/YouTube

We had previously reported that Keerthy Suresh is starring as the lead in KGF and Kantara makers, Hombale Films’ first Tamil film titled Raghuthatha. The makers of the film have now released the film’s teaser.

‘Raghuthatha’: Shooting of Keerthy Suresh-starrer, bankrolled by Hombale Films, completed

In the teaser of the film, which seems to be set in the 80s, Keerthy Suresh’s character Kayalvizhi fights against Hindi imposition.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte team up for YRF Entertainment’s revenge thriller series ‘Akka’

Raghuthatha is directed by Suman Kumar, who wrote the popular Hindi thriller series The Family Man. The film also stars MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, and Ravindra Vijay. The rest of the cast includes Rajeev Ravindranathan, Jayakumar, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandiran, Ismath Banu, KS. Mippu, Mukesh, Janaki, Aadhira Pandilakshmi and Chu Khoy Sheng

With cinematography by Yamini Yagnamurthy, Raghuthatha’s music is by Sean Roldan and editing is by TS Suresh. Watch the teaser here:

Crossword+

