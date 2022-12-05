‘Raghu Thatha’: Keerthy Suresh’s next is with Hombale Films

December 05, 2022 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

The film, directed by debutant Suman Kumar, marks Hombale Films maiden Tamil film production

PTI

Keerthy Suresh with the crew of ‘Raghu Thatha’ | Photo Credit: @KeerthyOfficial/Twitter

KGF and Kantara makers Hombale Films is foraying into Tamil cinema with an upcoming project titled Raghu Thatha that has actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

Hombale Films shared the poster on its official social media handles on Sunday. "Because The Revolution Begins At Home..." the caption read.

Suman Kumar, who worked as a writer on popular series Family Man, is making his directorial debut with the movie.

The film will present a funny and uplifting story of a young lady who finds herself as she goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.

In a statement, producer Vijay Kiragandur said Raghu Thatha is a comedy-drama about a strong and determined woman who finds her unique voice by challenging norms, upholding her principles, fighting for them and eventually becoming an inspiration to everyone.

"Through her trials and tribulations, you see her identity emerge. Presented comedically, the film promises to make every member of the family laugh out loud and introspect after. Keerthy is the perfect choice to play the lead given her talent and versatility and we’re happy to have her on board," he added.

Raghu Thatha will also feature M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in theatres in 2023.

