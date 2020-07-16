Raghu Samarth: ‘Always wanted to portray strong women on screen’

The Kannada film Law is set for a digital release on July 17. The legal drama follows Nandini’s journey as she fights for justice. Directed by Raghu Samarth, the film marks the debut of Ragini Prajwal (Prajwal Devraj’s wife). She will be joined by a powerful cast including Sudha Rani, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Nataranga Rajesh and Achyuth Kumar.

The film, the first Kannada film to have a digital release, is produced by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. Raghu, who started his career in the television industry with the legendary director TN Seetharam, speaks to Metroplus about his film, future aspirations, digital release and more. Edited excerpts

How did Law come about?

As a filmmaker I always looked at stories that would excite me. I did not want to make a film just for the sake of making one. I wanted a powerful story that would stand apart from the rest. I wanted to work on a strong, woman-centric story. Normally when we think of the heroine, we always see her as a part of the story waiting for a song or to be romanced. That was not what I wanted to do. I wanted her to have her own standing and have tried something new with Law.

What was the inspiration for Law?

I would credit my upbringing, my mother and other women in my family for my depiction of women. They are all strong women and have always stood by me. That is what I wanted to bring on screen and that is what you will see. In Law you will see what happens when a woman fights for justice. The lead character, knowing that it is a male-dominated society, still fights. The film follows what happens in the court room. She fights within the boundary of the law. All I can say is it is a different portrayal of a woman on screen.

Could you comment on casting Ragini Prajwal?

We wanted a fresh face as we did not want people to have any pre-conceived notions about the character. We approached Ragini and she was thrilled to accept. Her family was also supportive of her facing the camera. She has done a brilliant job. Having a fresh face has its advantages. She holds her own against all the seasoned actors.

How do you feel about your film releasing on an OTT platform?

It is a mainstream movie and the original plan was to have a theatrical release. However, COVID-19 and lockdowns put paid to those plans. After putting in so much into the film, we wanted it to reach as many people as possible and a streaming platform made sense.

Law streams on Amazon Prime from July 17