ADVERTISEMENT

Raghava Lawrence film with Ramesh Varma titled ‘Kaala Bhairava’

Published - October 29, 2024 01:25 pm IST

‘Kaala Bhairava’, starring Raghava Lawrence, is touted to be an action-adventure

The Hindu Bureau

Raghava Lawrence in ‘Kaala Bhairava’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Raghava Lawrence’s film with Ramesh Varma has been titled Kaala Bhairava. The film is touted to be an action-adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raghava Lawrence announces 25th film ‘Hunter’ alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj-produced ‘Benz’

On the account of the actor’s birthday, the makers released Lawrence’s first-look from the movie and descried the project as “a pan-Indian superhero film.” The actor is seen in an intense avatar. The poster also prominently displays a Bhairava idol.

The filming for Kaala Bhairava is set to begin from November, 2024. The movie is bankrolled by Koneru Satyanarayana under the banner A Studios LLP in collaboration with Neeladri Productions and Hawwish Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie is likely to release in summer, 2025. Lawrene is also working for Adhigaaram, a film written by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and directed by RS Durai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Bullet’ first-look out

Meanwhile, the makers of Bullet released Lawrence’s first-look from the movie. The actor sports a rugged look in the poster.

A poster of ‘Bullet’, starring Raghava Lawrence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Written and directed by Innasi Pandiyan, the movie is produced by Kathiresan under the banner Five Star Creations LLP. Sam Cs has composed the music for the movie while Aravind Singh has done the cinematography. Vadivel Vimalraj is the editor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US