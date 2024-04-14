ADVERTISEMENT

Raghava Lawrence announces 25th film ‘Hunter’ alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj-produced ‘Benz’

April 14, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Produced by Manish Shah, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan, ‘Hunter’ holds promise as Lawrence’s next big project.

The Hindu Bureau

The first poster for ‘Hunter’

Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence has unveiled plans for his 25th film, titled Hunter - a significant milestone in the star’s acting career. Directed by Venkat Mohan and featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad, the action-adventure film was announced on Tamil New Year, accompanied by the release of its first-look poster.

In addition to Hunter, Lawrence has also confirmed another film titled Benz, in collaboration with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. This project, supported by G Squad production company led by Lokesh Kanagaraj, adds to Lawrence’s busy schedule in the Tamil film industry.

‘Ben Z’: Lokesh Kanagaraj to produce Raghava Lawrence’s next

Lawrence’s previous appearances in Jigarthanda DoubleX and Chandramukhi 2, seem to have left lasting impressions on audiences, with Lawrence also set to make a cameo in Shanmuga Pandian’s upcoming, Padai Thalaivan.

