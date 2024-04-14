GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raghava Lawrence announces 25th film ‘Hunter’ alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj-produced ‘Benz’

Produced by Manish Shah, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan, ‘Hunter’ holds promise as Lawrence’s next big project.

April 14, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first poster for ‘Hunter’



Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence has unveiled plans for his 25th film, titled Hunter - a significant milestone in the star’s acting career. Directed by Venkat Mohan and featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad, the action-adventure film was announced on Tamil New Year, accompanied by the release of its first-look poster.

Produced by Manish Shah, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan, Hunter holds promise as Lawrence’s next big project.

In addition to Hunter, Lawrence has also confirmed another film titled Benz, in collaboration with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. This project, supported by G Squad production company led by Lokesh Kanagaraj, adds to Lawrence’s busy schedule in the Tamil film industry.

‘Ben Z’: Lokesh Kanagaraj to produce Raghava Lawrence’s next

Lawrence’s previous appearances in Jigarthanda DoubleX and Chandramukhi 2, seem to have left lasting impressions on audiences, with Lawrence also set to make a cameo in Shanmuga Pandian’s upcoming, Padai Thalaivan.

