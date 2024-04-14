Raghava Lawrence announces 25th film ‘Hunter’ alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj-produced ‘Benz’

April 14, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence has unveiled plans for his 25th film, titled Hunter - a significant milestone in the star’s acting career. Directed by Venkat Mohan and featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad, the action-adventure film was announced on Tamil New Year, accompanied by the release of its first-look poster.

On this auspicious day, I'm so blessed to announce my other upcoming movie #Hunter. I'm extremely happy to collaborate with Producers @Gteleflims @imManishShah & @SathyaJyothi for the first time.



I'm happy to work with Director @ivenkatmohan. He is so talented and I pray to god… https://t.co/8PrEL0zkuX — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 14, 2024

Produced by Manish Shah, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan, Hunter holds promise as Lawrence’s next big project.

In addition to Hunter, Lawrence has also confirmed another film titled Benz, in collaboration with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. This project, supported by G Squad production company led by Lokesh Kanagaraj, adds to Lawrence’s busy schedule in the Tamil film industry.

Lawrence’s previous appearances in Jigarthanda DoubleX and Chandramukhi 2, seem to have left lasting impressions on audiences, with Lawrence also set to make a cameo in Shanmuga Pandian’s upcoming, Padai Thalaivan.