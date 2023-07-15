Raghava Lawrence and his brother Elviin team up for ‘Diary’ director’s next

Actor Raghava Lawrence will join hands with his younger brother Elviin for the later’s debut film. The untitled project will be directed by Innasi Pandiyan who made his debut with Arulnithi’s Diary.
Elviin took to Twitter to share the news.
Produced by S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, the film will star Vaishali Raj as the female lead. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Lawrence is awaiting the release of Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda DoubleX.
