Rag Mayur: ‘Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra’ is a rare road trip family drama in Telugu

In director Anurag Palutla’s Telugu film Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra, which will stream on ETV Win from August 14, a family embarks on a road trip to fulfill the late grandfather’s wish — to immerse his ashes in Goa! An ETV Win original, the film features Brahmanandam (as voiceover) as the grandfather, Sri Lakshmi, Naresh, Rag Mayur and Priya Vadlamani among the family members. “We have not had many road trip family dramas in Telugu cinema. A dysfunctional family on a road trip seemed unique when I read the script,” says actor Rag Mayur, during this interview while promoting his film. Veeranjaneyulu… came his way prior to the release of director Tharun Bhascker’s Keedaa Cola, in which he played the lawyer, Lancham.

Rag Mayur’s breakthrough was the indie comedy Cinema Bandi by director Praveen Kandregula, which had a digital release during the pandemic. He then featured in director Venkatesh Maha’s Finding the Penguin as part of the anthology Modern Love Hyderabad. Keedaa Cola provided him the much-needed box office success. “Keedaa Cola was not a blockbuster as we expected it to be, but it was a super hit and fetched all of us recognition. Prior to the film’s release, I had resigned from my job and was looking forward to a full-fledged acting career. Things took shape gradually.”

Currently he is working on a web series produced by a leading OTT platform and a buddy comedy produced by a leading Telugu film production house, both of which are yet to be formally announced. “With Keedaa Cola, producers and directors had the confidence that I could take up more prominent roles,” says Rag Mayur, adding that he also features in Praveen Kandregula’s Paradah starring Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran and Sangitha.

Cinephiles who are clued into films in other languages, will find an easy reference between the Hindi film Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan and Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra, Rag Mayur says. “In the context of road films in Telugu, I remember Kishkinta Kanta (1994), RGV’s Anaganaga Oka Roju and more recently Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. I read Anurag’s script of Veeranjaneyulu… and the characters and conversations seemed close to real life with day-to-day frictions, outbursts as a result of pent up emotions, and the narrative discussing how we need to accept each other with our differences.”

Apart from the script, Rag Mayur says the other clinching factor was the presence of senior actor Naresh. “He and Rajendra Prasad garu are among my favourite actors. They have mostly enacted relatable, vulnerable and humane characters.”

Rag Mayur had script reading sessions with Naresh and Priya Vadlamani, which helped strike the essential rapport. “We filmed for four months, travelling from one place to another. So we had to vibe well. Seniors were accommodative. I used to enact some of the scenes of Sri Lakshmi garu’s earlier films. She was candid with us, younger actors, and had no filters.”

Veeranjaneyulu… also gave Rag Mayur the scope to do more than comedy. “In this film, I am the most sober and serious person around. During my short-film days, I would think I was better at drama than comedy. My initial feature films made me explore and learn comedy. This time I am glad I could focus on the emotional drama. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and for me, his emotional portrayals stand out. I am waiting to see how the audience will receive my work in Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra.”