Radikaa, Khushbu, Urvashi and Suhasini come together for a romantic comedy film

(from left) Khushbu, Radikaa, Suhasini and Urvashi in ‘O Andha Naatkal’ directed by James Vasanthan

(from left) Khushbu, Radikaa, Suhasini and Urvashi in ‘O Andha Naatkal’ directed by James Vasanthan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

80s stars reunite for James Vasanthan’s romcom titled ‘O Andha Naatkal’

Could this very well be the Tamil cinema version of Red and Expendables?

Maybe not; there won’t be cars on fire, and a bunch of ‘80s era actors doing unthinkable action sequences, but music composer-turned-filmmaker James Vasanthan is trying to hit somewhere close to that region.

He has roped in actors Radikaa, Khushbu, Urvashi and Suhasini for a romantic comedy film titled O Andha Naatkal (Oh those days). They will be seen shaking a leg at a nightclub in Melbourne for a song in the film called ‘Madras Enna Melbourne Enna’, sung by Cassandra Rachel and Super Singer fame Sowmya. John Britto has choreographed this song.

The film is a trilingual, set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and is touted to be a family subject.

According to the production team, the roles played by all four actors will all be an extension of one of their most-famous characters in four different films from the 1980s.

Other cast members include Jithin Raj and Latha Hegde, who play the lead roles, and YG Mahendran, Sulakshana, Manobala and Banuchandar. Director Sundar C makes a guest appearance in the film.

Vasanthan has shot around 80% of the film in Melbourne, Australia. Cinematography is by Sharan Samuel while Sabu Joseph is in charge of editing. The film’s music is also composed by James Vasanthan.

