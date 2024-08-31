GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Radhika Sarathkumar alleges hidden cameras used in vanity vans on Malayalam film set

The veteran actor has alleged that all female actors have experienced trouble from their male counterparts and she has seen several such cases over her long career

Published - August 31, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Radhika Sarathkumar

In the wake of the release of the K. Hema Committee report that probed the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar has come out with fresh allegations based on what she faced on the sets of a Malayalam film.

In an interaction with a television channel, the actor disclosed an incident where she saw a group of men on a film set watching nude videos of female actors that they had recorded with a hidden camera inside her vanity van.

Justice Hema Committee report: The complete coverage

“I saw a few men laughing while watching a clip on their phone and when I enquired, I learnt that they were seeing nude visuals of artists changing clothes that were recorded using hidden cameras within the caravan,” said Radhika. “I was shocked when the person who I asked said that clips of all actors were on it.”

The veteran actor also added that because of the incident, she has started to avoid vanity vans. “I come from the times when we used to change clothes behind trees and didn’t have access to restrooms. Then came caravans… but to know even that is not a safe space was quite shocking,” says Radhika.

“I’ve seen female actors saying they’ve never been in harm’s way but I know that they have been in such situations; it has happened to me as well. To name and shame them now is not something I want to do. What we should be doing next should be the course of action,” says Radhika who complained that the onus is back on the women as the men have not reacted to it.

Malayalam cinema industry in turmoil: Tracking the fallout of the Hema Committee Report

“These women have struggled with these issues all this while, have lost opportunities and been catcalled on social media. What are we going to do about it?” questioned the actor who urged the big stars in the industry to come forward in support of those who have called out perpetrators, and that would give immense backing to the women.

