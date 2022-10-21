Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ set for world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Radhika Madan-starrer “Sanaa” will have its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the makers announced Friday.

Described as a social-drama, the movie is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria of “Loev” fame. He has also produced the film through his banner Four Line Entertainment.

“Sanaa” is the only Indian film competing for The Grand Prix for Best Film award at the festival this year, as per a press release from the makers.

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, touted as one of the largest in Northern Europe, will be held from November 11 to 27 in Estonia's capital city Tallinn.

Saria has been regularly attending the festival since his directorial debut, the indie road romantic drama “Loev” (2015), premiered at Talinn in the first feature competition category.

His short film “Knock Knock Knock”, a psychological thriller, had its European premiere at Tallinn in 2019 in the Homecoming section.

The director had also served on the juries for the first features and the Estonian film competition sections of the 20th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

"Going to Tallinn is like going back home. Tallinn is the birthplace of my cinema. I’m grateful to the festival for inviting ‘Sanaa’ into the main competition this time, a category that has previously screened so many auteurs I admire.

"I can’t wait to see how European audiences react to our modern, quintessentially Indian film and to Radhika Madan in particular who has turned in a performance for the ages in the lead part,” Saria said in a statement.

“Sanaa” is a relationship drama about a headstrong and ambitious woman (Radhika), who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.

The movie also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, Nikhil Khurana and Navneet Nishan in pivotal roles.