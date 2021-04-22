Movies

‘Radhe’ trailer: Salman Khan is back with Eid action-extravaganza

Salman Khan in ‘Radhe’  

The trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the action-thriller features Khan as an encounter specialist, who is determined to rid Mumbai city of all its criminals. The main antagonist is played by Randeep Hooda, while Disha Patani is the female lead. Radhe also features Jackie Shroff, who reunites with Salman Khan again after Bharat.

Jacqueline Fernandez also is present in a cameo, as the trailer offers fans exactly what they wanted; a classic Bollywood masala offering full of action, emotion, song and dance.

Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios’ Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be seeing a multiformat release. The fill will be released in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government; and on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex, as well as on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

 

