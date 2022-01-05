‘Radhe Shyam’ release postponed due to COVID-19 surge

Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’ and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ also had to postpone their release dates due to the spike in COVID-19 cases

The release of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer romantic drama “Radhe Shyam” has been pushed indefinitely, days before its scheduled arrival on January 14, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, the makers announced on Wednesday.

There were reports that the release of the multilingual film would be postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the release of “Radhe Shyam” was clouded in uncertainty ever since two other big films, Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Jersey” and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR” also had to postpone their release dates due to the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The official Twitter account of UV Creations, which has backed “Radhe Shyam”, made the announcement of the film’s postponement.

“We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens..

“’Radhe Shyam’ is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure our love will help us ride over these tough times together. We will see you in the cinemas soon,” the note read.

The production house also thanked the fans for their “unconditional support”.

Previously, “Jersey” was scheduled to be released on December 31 while “RRR”, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was gearing up for a grand showcase on January 7.

Set in the 1970s, “Radhe Shyam” features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday, a total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.