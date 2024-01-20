ADVERTISEMENT

Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s next titled ‘Teenz’

January 20, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

While the cast of the film is yet to be revealed, it’s known that music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Teenz’ and director Radhakrishnan Parthiban | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who helmed Iravin Nizhal in 2022, produced by Bioscope USA and Akira Productions, is teaming up once again with the banners for a new film. Titled Teenz, the film’s announcement was made earlier today by the filmmaker.

ALSO READ
R Parthiban on ‘Iravin Nizhal’: I’m married to cinema and need to treat her well

Said to be a “thrilling adventure”, the film’s first look was showcased during the intermission of today’s first show on around 702 theatre screens.

ALSO READ
Otha Seruppu needed an excellent performer, says tamil actor-director Parthiban

While the cast of the film is yet to be revealed, it’s known that music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project.

Jigarthanda-fame Gavemic U Ary is handling the cinematography of Teenz which is produced by Caldwell Velnambi, Dr Bala Swaminathan, Dr Pinchi Srinivasan and Ranjith Dhandapani. Keerthana Parthiepan Akkineni is the creative producer of the film while Parthiban’s frequent collaborator R Sudharsan is handling the edits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the film’s first look here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US