Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s next titled ‘Teenz’

January 20, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who helmed Iravin Nizhal in 2022, produced by Bioscope USA and Akira Productions, is teaming up once again with the banners for a new film. Titled Teenz, the film’s announcement was made earlier today by the filmmaker.

Said to be a “thrilling adventure”, the film’s first look was showcased during the intermission of today’s first show on around 702 theatre screens.

Good morning friends pic.twitter.com/10V1xZDp2F — Radhakrishnan Parthiban (@rparthiepan) January 20, 2024

While the cast of the film is yet to be revealed, it’s known that music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project.

Jigarthanda-fame Gavemic U Ary is handling the cinematography of Teenz which is produced by Caldwell Velnambi, Dr Bala Swaminathan, Dr Pinchi Srinivasan and Ranjith Dhandapani. Keerthana Parthiepan Akkineni is the creative producer of the film while Parthiban’s frequent collaborator R Sudharsan is handling the edits.

Watch the film’s first look here: