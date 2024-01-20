GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s next titled ‘Teenz’

While the cast of the film is yet to be revealed, it’s known that music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project

January 20, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Teenz’ and director Radhakrishnan Parthiban

First look of ‘Teenz’ and director Radhakrishnan Parthiban | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who helmed Iravin Nizhal in 2022, produced by Bioscope USA and Akira Productions, is teaming up once again with the banners for a new film. Titled Teenz, the film’s announcement was made earlier today by the filmmaker.

ALSO READ
R Parthiban on ‘Iravin Nizhal’: I’m married to cinema and need to treat her well

Said to be a “thrilling adventure”, the film’s first look was showcased during the intermission of today’s first show on around 702 theatre screens.

ALSO READ
Otha Seruppu needed an excellent performer, says tamil actor-director Parthiban

While the cast of the film is yet to be revealed, it’s known that music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project.

Jigarthanda-fame Gavemic U Ary is handling the cinematography of Teenz which is produced by Caldwell Velnambi, Dr Bala Swaminathan, Dr Pinchi Srinivasan and Ranjith Dhandapani. Keerthana Parthiepan Akkineni is the creative producer of the film while Parthiban’s frequent collaborator R Sudharsan is handling the edits.

Watch the film’s first look here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.