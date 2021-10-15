Movies

Rachel Weisz to star in ‘Seance of a Wet Afternoon’ adaptation

Rachel Weisz   | Photo Credit: Neil Hall

Oscar winner Rachel Weisz will headline the film adaptation of hit thriller novel “Seance on a Wet Afternoon”.

Weisz, the star of films such as “The Constant Gardener”, “The Mummy” franchise, “The Favourite” and “Black Widow”, will also produce the project which comes from Legendary.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Tomas Alfredson, best known for the critically-acclaimed movie “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”, will helm the project, reported Deadline.

Alfredson replaces “Enola Holmes” helmer Harry Bradbeer, who will remain on as an executive producer.

Written by author Mark McShane and published in 1961, “Seance on a Wet Afternoon” follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child so she can help the police solve the crime and achieve renown for her abilities.

When her true intentions come to light, however, her husband realises the plan threatens to consume them both. The novel was previously adapted as a film in 1964. starring Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley. The film has a script by Jack Thorne, from a story by himself and Bradbeer.

Weisz will produce through her banner Apetite Pictures alongside Robyn Slovo, Legendary, Emma Forbes, and Michael Attenborough.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Fesival 2021

Sunny Deol back with ‘Gadar 2’, film to release next year

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ movie review: More symbiote shenanigans with Tom Hardy... and his buddy

‘Rashmi Rocket’ movie review: This Taapsee Pannu rocket recoils more than it soars

‘Annaatthe’ teaser: Rajinikanth is angry, out to avenge his village

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ trailer: The making of John, Paul, George, and Ringo

David Fincher sets docuseries ‘Voir’ with Netflix

‘The Guilty’ movie review: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in a needless remake

Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao team up for social drama ‘Bheed’

Jason Segel joins ‘Ted Lasso’ team for Apple series ‘Shrinking’

‘Kotigobba-3’: Kichcha Sudeep fans vandalise theatres in Karnataka over delay in release

Jamie Lee Curtis dresses up as her mum’s ‘Psycho’ character to ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

‘Maha Samudram’ movie review: The drama doesn’t soar enough

‘Udanpirappe’ movie review: This pilot for a mega serial goes nowhere

Axelle Carolyn on ‘The Manor’: ‘Growing old is scary at any age’

Gigi Saul Guerrero on ‘Bingo Hell’: ‘Only we can understand what scares us’

‘Maid’ review: A star is born in Margaret Qualley

‘Squid Game’ becomes Netflix’s biggest series launch, hits 111 million views since debut

Ajay Devgn on ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’: I loved Bear as a human being
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 12:18:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/rachel-weisz-to-star-in-seance-of-a-wet-afternoon-adaptation/article37001370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY