Rachel McAdams set to make Broadway debut in Amy Herzog’s play

The play ‘Mary Jane’, starring Rachel McAdams, is written by Amy Herzog and directed by Anne Kauffman

September 12, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rachel McAdams is set to star in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, a play from Amy Herzog, who is a Pulitzer Prize finalist. The play will be directed by Anne Kauffman.

The previews of the production will be on April 2, 2024, at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. The opening date and other cast members are yet to be announced, reported Variety. Mary Jane is about a single mother dealing with a tough family situation with optimism and humour.

McAdams, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Spotlight, was recently seen in the adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. She has also worked in Doctor Strange, The Notebook, Sherlock Holmes, Morning Glory and True Detective.

