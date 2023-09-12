Rachel McAdams set to make Broadway debut in Amy Herzog’s play

September 12, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Rachel McAdams is set to star in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, a play from Amy Herzog, who is a Pulitzer Prize finalist. The play will be directed by Anne Kauffman.

The previews of the production will be on April 2, 2024, at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. The opening date and other cast members are yet to be announced, reported Variety. Mary Jane is about a single mother dealing with a tough family situation with optimism and humour.

McAdams, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Spotlight, was recently seen in the adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. She has also worked in Doctor Strange, The Notebook, Sherlock Holmes, Morning Glory and True Detective.