Rachel McAdams circling Sam Raimi’s upcoming horror, ‘Send Help’

Rachel McAdams is reportedly in early talks to star in Sam Raimi’s upcoming horror-thriller Send Help, according to Deadline. The film, which Raimi will direct and produce under 20th Century Studios, is described as a two-hander set on an isolated island, drawing comparisons to Misery and Castaway.

While the project has yet to receive an official greenlight from the studio, Raimi’s involvement has generated significant buzz. The script, penned by Baywatch writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, looks to deliver a tense, character-driven horror experience. Zainab Azizi is also on board as a producer under the Raimi Productions banner, with plans for a theatrical release.

McAdams, known for her versatile roles in films like Spotlight, The Notebook, and Mean Girls, previously worked with Raimi on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Raimi, a genre legend famous for The Evil Dead franchise and the original Spider-Man trilogy, is staying busy with multiple horror-thriller projects, including Netflix’s Don’t Move and Locked.