Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne join Rami Malek in thriller 'Amateur'

May 20, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and veteran actor Laurence Fishburne will feature alongside Oscar winner Rami Malek in the upcoming thriller movie Amateur. To be directed by James Hawes of Slow Horses fame, the project is backed by 20th Century Studios.

According to Deadline, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has also boarded the film's cast. The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them.

When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself. Gary Spinelli penned the most recent draft of the movie, which will be produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson.