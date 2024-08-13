Rachael Lillis, voice actor for Misty and Jessie from ‘Pokémon’, dies at 46

Rachael Lillis, known for her iconic roles as Misty and Jessie from Team Rocket in Pokémon, has passed away at the age of 46. Lillis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, died on August 10.

Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum in the Pokémon series, expressed her grief on social media. “Rachael Lillis filled our Saturday mornings and school hours with her beautiful voice, comic timing, and remarkable acting skills,” Taylor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. She described Lillis as “an extraordinary talent” whose performances as Misty and Jessie were particularly cherished.

Taylor also noted Lillis’s appreciation for the support she received during her illness, adding that her family is grateful for the outpouring of love and has requested privacy as they grieve. A memorial service is planned for a later date.

The official Pokémon X account also honored Lillis, stating, “We are deeply saddened by Rachael Lillis’s passing. Her performance in the Pokémon series will be cherished by many fans. Her talent will be remembered for generations, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

In additional tributes, Taylor reflected on Lillis’s character, describing her as kind, compassionate, and possessing a great sense of humor. “Rachael was a magnificent wonder, a shooting star that burned bright and vanished too soon,” Taylor said. “She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

Beyond Pokémon, Lillis’s voice work included roles as Intress in Chaotic, Thalia in Shadow of the Elves, and Jigglypuff in Pokémon, among others.

