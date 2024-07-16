‘Raayan’ trailer: Dhanush, SJ Suryah in a bloody showdown

The makers of Raayan have released the film’s trailer. The project marks Dhanush’s 50th film. Raayan is also Dhanush’s second directorial, after Pa. Pandi (2017).

The trailer hints at a violent saga with S J Suryah and Dhanush being at constant loggerheads. The trailer begins with Dushara Vijayan’s character washing Dhanush’s blood-stained body and the video goes on to show several gory killing sequences.

Selvaraghavan’s character is used as a narrator in the trailer. He refers to S J Suryah as a cunning fox while he calls Dhanush’s character an all-conquering force. Kalidas Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Sundeep Kishan are the other prominent characters in the movie.

Raayan, which is also written by Dhanush, is produced by Sun Pictures. A R Rahman is the music composer while Om Prakash is the cinematographer. Prasanna is the editor. Ace stunt coordinator Peter Hein has choregraphed the stunts in the movie.

