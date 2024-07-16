ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raayan’ trailer: Dhanush, SJ Suryah in a bloody showdown

Published - July 16, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Written and directed by Dhanush, ‘Raayan’ marks the actor’s 50th movie

The Hindu Bureau

Kalidas Jayaram, Dhanush and Sundeep Kishan in ‘Raayan’. | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

The makers of Raayan have released the film’s trailer. The project marks Dhanush’s 50th film. Raayan is also Dhanush’s second directorial, after Pa. Pandi (2017).

The trailer hints at a violent saga with S J Suryah and Dhanush being at constant loggerheads. The trailer begins with Dushara Vijayan’s character washing Dhanush’s blood-stained body and the video goes on to show several gory killing sequences.

Selvaraghavan’s character is used as a narrator in the trailer. He refers to S J Suryah as a cunning fox while he calls Dhanush’s character an all-conquering force. Kalidas Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Sundeep Kishan are the other prominent characters in the movie.

SJ Suryah in ‘Raayan’. | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

