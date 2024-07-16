GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Raayan’ trailer: Dhanush, SJ Suryah in a bloody showdown

Written and directed by Dhanush, ‘Raayan’ marks the actor’s 50th movie

Published - July 16, 2024 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kalidas Jayaram, Dhanush and Sundeep Kishan in ‘Raayan’.

Kalidas Jayaram, Dhanush and Sundeep Kishan in ‘Raayan’. | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

The makers of Raayan have released the film’s trailer. The project marks Dhanush’s 50th film. Raayan is also Dhanush’s second directorial, after Pa. Pandi (2017).

Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan interview on ‘Raayan’: ‘Dhanush’s energy as a director is crazy’

The trailer hints at a violent saga with S J Suryah and Dhanush being at constant loggerheads. The trailer begins with Dushara Vijayan’s character washing Dhanush’s blood-stained body and the video goes on to show several gory killing sequences.

Selvaraghavan’s character is used as a narrator in the trailer. He refers to S J Suryah as a cunning fox while he calls Dhanush’s character an all-conquering force. Kalidas Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Sundeep Kishan are the other prominent characters in the movie.

SJ Suryah in ‘Raayan’.

SJ Suryah in ‘Raayan’. | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

ALSO READ:‘Indian 2’ movie review: Kamal Haasan, Shankar’s underwhelming sequel relies more on its past legacy and future promise

Raayan, which is also written by Dhanush, is produced by Sun Pictures. A R Rahman is the music composer while Om Prakash is the cinematographer. Prasanna is the editor. Ace stunt coordinator Peter Hein has choregraphed the stunts in the movie.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

